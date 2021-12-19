The U.S. Coast Guard reports in a Tweet that one person has died and two other people have been rescued after their 22-foot fishing vessel capsized near Yaquina Bay at Newport.
The identity of the three and where they are from was not immediately available. The Coast Guard reports the incident occurred Friday morning.
Specific details about what led to the incident were also not immediately available.
