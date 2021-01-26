St. Helens Police K-9 Ryder is being credited with capturing a felony warrant suspect.
According to St. Helens Police, on Saturday, Jan. 23, K-9 Ryder conducted a successful track of a suspect Shawn Leroy Crane, 49, who had fled from police on foot at the 500 block of South 9th Street.
K-9 Ryder and his handler were able to successfully track Crane to a residence a block away. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Columbia County Jail on three active warrants.
Crane's charges listed at the Columbia County Jail include probation violation and post prison supervision sanction.
