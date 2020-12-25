Scappoose Police are warning area residents and businesses to make sure their vehicles are locked at at night and that valuables are removed from the cars and trucks.
"We have taken several reports of vehicles being broken into and items taken," Scappoose Police aid in a post at the agency's Facebook page.
Scappoose Police also posted a brief video showing suspects allegedly attempting to gain entry in vehicles at one city location.
"If you recognize the suspects or the white SUV in the photo, please call the non-emergency number at 503-397-1521 and ask to speak with a Scappoose officer.
Police agencies advise residents that if they see anyone suspicious in their neighborhood to get a description of the person and any vehicle they may use and call the non-emergency phone number of the nearest law enforcement agency.
If a crime emergency is occurring, call 9-1-1.
