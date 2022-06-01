In the months leading up to graduation, a surprise gift basket appeared on St. Helens High School (SHHS) senior Dylan Shafer’s doorstep, containing a treasure trove of his favorite things.
When he picked up his basket, Dylan may or may not know who was responsible for the random act of kindness. Chances are, he did.
“Graduating high school is something to celebrate. Many of these graduating children grew up in this community, so there’s no reason not to celebrate that they’re graduating, whether they can have in-person graduation or not,” mom Jenna Shafer said.
Shafer is one of two organizers behind SHHS Adopt a Senior, a program in which parents and community members “adopt” seniors and deliver them surprise gifts in the days leading up to graduation.
Kindness campaign
COVID-19 has challenged seniors in more ways than one, according to Shafer.
For the past two years, SHHS administrators have erred on the side of caution, hosting drive-thru rather than traditional ceremonies for graduating seniors. They encouraged parents to celebrate their seniors in other ways, such as decorating their doors and front lawns with pictures of their graduates.
Shafer thought parents and community members could go a step further by organizing a kindness campaign in honor of the graduates.
“I think a lot of the seniors were able to see community members reach out to them and show their congratulations in a way that they weren’t going to get with events that you would typically hold during a typical graduation year,” Shafer said.
There are 71 adopted seniors to date, according to Shafer.
“We do ask that once they’re adopted, you edit the post and say adopted on top, so I can go through quickly and say, Oh, looks like everyone so far that has posted has been adopted,” she said. “Closer to June, we’ll make another post saying hey, has anybody posted that hasn’t been adopted yet, and it brings (the post) to the top of the feed. Then people (who) are following the page will be like, oh, well, I will adopt them if no one speaks up.”
“One of the admins will typically step up and say, I’d like to adopt that student,” she said, adding, “We definitely want to see everyone adopted.”
Adopt A Senior Scappoose
“I went to one particular young man’s house, and he turned around and looked at me suspiciously because I was pulling into his driveway. (When he) saw who I was, a great big smile broke out on his face,” said Linda Tucker-Bays, an organizer for Scappoose High School (SHS) Adopt A Senior. “It was really neat to see that he was excited.”
Tucker-Bays, a pastor and an English language learning teacher at Scappoose School District, said a Facebook video was what had inspired her to launch SHS’s version of Adopt A Senior.
“Somebody in Tri-Cities Washington had posted that their daughter had received a gift from an Adopt A Senior program,” she said. “The video was her getting this gift and just bursting into tears because she was so touched by receiving something, and so I was like, that’s what I can do for these (Scappoose) seniors.”
Tucker-Bays then began connecting with other parents to see if they would be interested in putting together the event.
“I happen to be in the same class as the class of 2020 senior class president’s mom, and her name was Joelle White,” Tucker-Bays said. “So I sent her a Facebook message and said hey, look at this thing I found. I’m going to start it. If I do, would you post your son and help me get other seniors posted on there? And so we did.”
What started as a concept took off quickly and unexpectedly, Tucker-Bays explained.
“About four people maybe posted that first day. Word of mouth spread, and then it became this big deal for those who got posted and then adopted,” she said.
Tucker-Bays said more than 96 seniors have been adopted so far.
Many of the adopters “exceeded her expectations” with their generosity.
Tucker-Bays said the future of SHS Adopt A Senior remains to be seen.
“Parents really want this for their kids, and people like to adopt. So maybe it’ll keep going when the year has been normal,” she said.
