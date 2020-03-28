During the coronavirus health crisis, area children continue to receive meals through the St. Helens School District’s free meal services.
Parents are able to drive up to meal pickup locations in the district and school food service employees and volunteers take parent’s orders, retrieve package meals from rollout trays and deliver the packages to each of the vehicles.
Parent Jessica Barnes drove into the pickup area at the St. Helens Middle School to pick up food for her children.
“This is fabulous because with the kids out of school they need more food, and that would have been hard on our budget, so this has really been a blessing,” she said.
When it comes to talking to her children about the coronavirus, Barnes said the family limits it exposure to the daily reports about the coronavirus crisis.
“We don’t have television with the news on it,” she said. “We get our information online, so the kids haven’t really been exposed to as much of the hype, so that has been great. They just know that they are out of school for a while and we come and go for the food. That is something they look forward to and we come home and have a picnic.”
Barnes said the current health crisis is stressful.
“Because you don’t know what is going to come next,” she said. “It is like one thing after another. But I think that is important too, because if they would have told us we would have had six weeks without school, I would have been in shell shock. To have it gradual, we are taking it one step at a time.”
The district is offering a hot lunch and cold breakfast with a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, sandwiches and breakfast items.
There are two locations in St. Helens available for free breakfast and lunch pickup for every child aged 1 through 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every weekday at St. Helens Middle School, 354 North 15th Street, Lewis and Clark Elementary School, 111 South 9th Street.
At St. Helens Middle School, the pickup is at the back of the building, near Plymouth High School, an alternative school. At Lewis and Clark Elementary School, the pickup is at the west parking lot facing IGA Red Apple.
For those needing assistance with transportation, busing has been available during meal service times from the following locations:
- Columbia City Elementary School, 2000 2nd Street in Columbia City
- McBride Elementary School at 2774 Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens
- St. Helens High School at 2375 Gable Road in St. Helens.
Social distancing protocols are in effect on buses. Those using the buses are asked to follow all directions issued by the driver. Those exhibiting flu-like symptoms will not be allowed to access busing services but will still receive meal service. Talk to the driver for details.
St. Helens Middle School cook manager Leona McCann said the free meal is important during the coronavirus outbreak.
“Because of all the craziness going on, this is something where they know they can get a meal,” she said.
For more information, visit the St. Helens School District website at https://www.sthelens.k12.or.us/
Reporter Christine Menges contributed to this story.
