Bill and Claudia Eagle have a simple mission: provide books for area kindergarten children. Each year, the two visit local schools to deliver the books.
In the following conversation with The Chronicle, Bill gives us insight into why the local couple began this quest and how it benefits the children.
The Chronicle: When did this project begin and why?
Bill Eagle: The Project began in 2013. My wife, Claudia Eagle, was part of a reading program in the Columbia City School Library. Children and their parents would come in to hear bedtime stories. The children would bring blankets and be dressed in their pajamas. Claudia discovered that many of these children (even in an affluent place like Columbia City) never had a book of their own. She thought that this was terrible. Claudia is a former teacher and has always loved books and still has books that she was given as a small child. She has worked as a reading specialist in various school districts, including Seaside, Scappoose and St. Helens. She has shared her own childhood books with children that she worked with as a teacher.
Claudia approached our Kiwanis Club seeking funding support to help buy good quality hard covered books for kindergarten age children. The Club stated that they did not (at that time) have anything in their budget for books, and if they did, they would like purchase books for the entire school district not just one school.
Claudia told them that she would be happy to raise money for this project and all she would ask from the club would be to match what she was able to bring in. They agreed to this.
Claudia’s friend Jeff Hudson was a buyer for Powell's books. He was able to donate a number of sample books, games and other surplus one of a kind items. She spent several months selling these items at the Elks, senior centers, and even Safeway in order to raise money for books. This was the start of our Kiwanis program. After two years of Claudia trying, on her own, to raise money, the club decided to budget for books and pay for the entire project.
The Chronicle: What books do you choose and why those books?
Eagle: We look for a variety of children's books that are easy to read. The books range from kindergarten through 4th grade. They need to be good quality and preferably hard covered. We work with Powell's books. They have several people who assist us in choosing books that meet our criteria and are appropriate for kindergarten.
The Chronicle: How much do you spend annually for the books and where does the money come from for this project?
Eagle: This year we budgeted $1,500 for our first book program. The price of books has gone up considerably this year and we wanted to be able to provide for 227 kindergarten children. The City of St. Helens Contributed $500 to our book program and other people have donated to our Kiwanis Club as well. Our funding comes from individual donations and various projects, like Halloweentown, St. Helens Community Garage Sale, and fair parking.
The Chronicle: What do you hope the kids and parents take away from this project?
Eagle: A love of books and a desire to read.
The Chronicle: What do you take away from this project and why is it important to continue the efforts?
Eagle: Kiwanis are a community service organization with children being our first priority. We feel if we can help a child in a small way, we will have done something to help our world. Kiwanis wants to change the world, one child, one community at a time.
The Chronicle: Feel free to add any other comments you might have.
Eagle: There is a joy in being able to give children books. You can see it in their faces and in their smiles.
I tell them: "The book you choose will be your very own. You can do with it whatever you want. You can give it away to a brother, sister or friend, or you can do what Mrs. Eagle has done and keep this book for ever and ever. This book is yours, read it, keep it, love it. It belongs to you."
To learn how to best support the school book donation, contact the St. Helens School District or your neighborhood school.
