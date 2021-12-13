To recognize local folks whose kindness is inspiring, InRoads Credit Union asked its members and those throughout the community to nominate inspirational individuals.
Many community members were nominated for their kindness to others and impact in the community. Three inspired winners won a special all-local prize basket packed with goodies from local businesses. The three winners include Mitch Yen-Kastoff, Suzie Dahl, and Karen Van Winkle.
“We received a lot of inspirational stories from throughout the community,” InRoads Credit Union President/CEO, Brooke Van Vleet said. “It’s been a true inspiration to learn about and get to know these incredible individuals.”
INspired was the credit union’s way of recognizing those spreading kindness and who go above and beyond, including volunteerism, leadership, or simply sharing their talents with others to make a difference in the community.
Of the many entries, one of the winners was Mitch Yen-Kastoff, who is a local teacher. He has inspired and encouraged many teens to finish high school. Suzie Dahl, another winner, is a lifelong Columbia County resident whose work for the county as well as volunteerism has made a big difference in many lives. The third winner, Karen Van Winkle, not only wears plenty of different hats in her real estate career, she is also a tireless volunteer with 4-H and her church, according to a release from InRoads.
The credit union administrators said they plan to ask for more INspired stories in the coming years.
InRoads Credit Union (inroadscu.org) a not-for-profit, community-focused, member-owned financial cooperative that’s open to anyone who lives, works, attends school, volunteers, or worships in Columbia, Clatsop, Cowlitz, Multnomah, and Washington Counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.