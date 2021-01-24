A big donation of small school supply items are now available for students in the St. Helens School District.
The St. Helens School District kindergarten classes have received 150 sets of Wikki Stix and containers to sort and store them in.
Wikki Stix are manipulatives made of yarn and wax. They are like pipe-cleaners, only better because they have no sharp ends. They are unbreakable, can be cut, and they will stick with no glue or paste. Students can use them for art, math, reading readiness, or to improve motor skills.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the supplies were delivered to kindergarten teachers at each local school. The teachers will disperse them to their students as each teacher deems appropriate.
This is the 15th year that St. Helens Kiwanis Noon Group and Alpha Omicron Chapter of Delta Kapppa Gamma Society International have collaborated to help students of the St. Helens School District attain supplies.
For the past 14 years, our groups have purchased dictionaries for all 3rd graders in the district," Sandy Watts, co-president of Alpha Omicron Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma Society International said. "This year, 3rd grade teachers asked that kindergarten classes be assisted, as they were in much more need of supplies."
Watts said the two groups are making the donations to encourage and support the children and educators of the community.
