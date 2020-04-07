Even though these are difficult times for many, The Chronicle has found that the coronavirus has not swayed the community spirit of hope, support and encouragement.
We spotted the following at the St. Helens Christmas Lights Facebook page.
Hello Everyone,
If you want to take a quarantine break, come by and see the "Corona Lights". "Corona Lights" is really a "Light Movement" for people with Christmas displays to bring hope, spread cheer and offer some daily variety in these interesting times. (I like the term "Hope Lights" better, what do you think?)
The lights are officially activated! It is a static display only. However, I am playing a variety of songs on the FM Channel to make you smile, dance and enjoy the moment. Make sure to tune into 87.9 on your car radio. It will run from 8-10:00.
I've partnered with the Columbia Pacific Food Bank during the holidays and this is no exception. If you are moved to, please see their donation site that uses PayPal https://bit.ly/2yAaO2M
Remember, if you get out and dance, be in your own car bubble. You can stay a short while but please mindful of others and move along after a few songs. The same Christmas rules apply, don't go in the yard, no parking on grass, driveways, no trash etc. My neighbors are so gracious so please be respectful.
Here's a little secret - there are 12 teddy bears in the display but are only visible during the day. Look closely as you walk or drive by!!
Blessings to you all.
See more community photos of hope and encouragement in the Wednesday, April 8 print edition of The Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.