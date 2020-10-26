Although the COVID-19 pandemic has made meetings and activities more difficult, the St. Helens Lions Club members said they have found ways to safely continue serving the community.
The club's latest project is painting and distributing colorful small rocks around the community.
Lions Club members gather outside to work safely on the painting rocks project seeking an eye-catching designs. On the back of the rocks, an encouraging message is added and selected rocks got an additional “surprise” included. A small sticker has encouraging words on the back.
The rocks are being placed in St. Helens' City Parks and public areas for anyone passing by to enjoy, according to Lions Club member Kathy Syrstad.
"Some of the rocks have already been retrieved by the public," Syrstad said. "We will periodically add more rocks."
As winter sets in, Syrstad said one option to continue to rock painting will be in a garage with the doors open.
Syrstad said she is in charge of collecting the rocks for the project.
"Our neighbors have a bunch of river rocks in their yard and they want to get rid of them, so I haul them home, clean them up and we get together to paint them," she said. We don't claim to be artists, but this is a fun project and the designs are eye-catching anyway."
Lion Sue Mueller came up with the idea for the painted rocks. Muller said she felt the colorful rocks would help bring a smile to all who see them and a bit of encouragement.
"Many of us have probably enjoyed walks this summer and some of the beautiful yards our neighbors have created while staying home a little more than usual," Syrstad said. "As the days grow shorter and darker, and the flowers fade, the rocks may add a bright spot on walks. The Lions hope you may be one of the lucky ones to spy a rock made with love!"
According to Syrstad, The St. Helens Club’s main mission is fundraising to serve those in need with sight and hearing services and providing vision screenings in the schools. However, this group of community volunteers is involved in many service projects with no financial gain.
Members can be found weeding and maintaining exercise stations at McCormick Park and flower beds at the St. Helens Senior Center, helping with the St. Helens Schools Backpack Weekend Food Program, picking up litter, providing small flags and an educational flag program for first grade students, recycling plastic (usually close to 700 pounds a month) in exchange for TREX benches that are donated to various places in the community, among other projects.
"The Club also displays about 230 large flags along Highway 30 and through town on seven national holidays," Syrstad said "This project is a combination fundraiser and community service. Members truly live the Lions’ Motto of 'We Serve.'"
For more information about the St. Helens Lions Club, or information about becoming a member, email sthelensoregonlions@gmail.com.
