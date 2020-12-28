InRoads Credit Union used social media videos to help raise awareness of seven local non-profit organizations over seven days, in addition to donating to each. The Week of Giving ran from Monday, Dec. 14 through Sunday, Dec. 20.
The goal of the week-long effort was to donate funds, supplies, toys and more to important non-profits serving the community while encouraging their members to do the same, according to a release from InRoards.
Using social media platforms, the credit union raised awareness of the organizations among their 2000+ followers during the holiday season, which is anticipated to generate additional donations from the community in the weeks and months following the Week of Giving.
“We urged our members to join us in supporting seven local non-profits over a period of seven days,” InRoads President/CEO Brooke Van Vleet said. “The Week of Giving was an amazing success. Our members have wonderfully kind and giving hearts.”
Along with a daily video to promote each of the seven charities, the credit union’s donations includes $500 worth of hams for the Columbia Pacific Food Bank, toys for CASA, clothes and toys for Riverside Community Outreach, home supplies for Habitat for Humanity, a $1,500 donation to CU 4 Kids benefiting Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, a donation of office supplies and pet food for the Columbia Humane Society and gift cards for SAFE, Columbia County's only provider of confidential advocacy and emergency shelter for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.
For more information, contact InRoads Credit Union at 503-397-2376.
