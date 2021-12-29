As plunging temperatures grip Columbia County, a warming center in St. Helens continues to deliver on its promise of a welcome refuge.
Last week, The Chronicle reported on winter snowstorms ushering in icy arctic blasts and four to six inches of snow in St. Helens, seven to 10 inches in the higher elevations of the county.
According to CAT Housing Department Program Manager Heather Johnson, Columbia County Warming Center is equipped to handle these kinds of adverse weather events.
“We are open even when temperatures are anticipated to be below freezing,” she said.
Johnson said 30 individuals are sheltered at the center this year. 80 individuals were sheltered the previous year, 22 of whom were housed.
Johnson said while the center has had to shift to “non-congregate” housing due to COVID-19, CAT staff have a variety of resources at their disposal to help alleviate the burden on the houseless.
“We work with each person individually to navigate various shelter options,” she said. “We also do all that we can to help people outside of our regular hours. There is also an emergency number for homeless individuals and first responders to contact on nights when we are open.”
According to the Oregon Housing Alliance, for every 100 low-income families there are 34 affordable units available and one out of four renters are paying around 50% of their income in rent.
Housing insecurity, felt in other regions across Oregon, is exacerbated in Columbia County, according to Leanne Murray, Program Operations Coordinator for CAT’s Human Investment Department.
“In a small housing market like Columbia County, it’s even tougher,” Murray wrote. “If a rental unit does become available, it is far more expensive than it was as little as six months ago. Now, previously stable households with two incomes are finding themselves unable to make ends meet.”
One of CAT’s objectives is to dispel the myths about homelessness.
“When most Americans hear the word homeless, they conjure an image of someone shaggy and dirty, lazy and dishonest, maybe addicted,” Murray wrote. “No one would deny that there are individuals for whom that description is fairly representative. But more and more, that stereotype is less accurate.”
Murray looks at the homeless problem from a compassionate lens, contending that housing insecurity can arise from a number of circumstances that should be factored in when considering the homeless problem.
“For the vast majority of those who experience houselessness, they do everything they can to avoid it or to get out of it. Sometimes it becomes unavoidable when life takes a detour: a job lost, an expensive health crisis, a dissolved relationship,” she wrote.
Individuals seeking shelter are advised to visit 1775 St. Helens St during operating hours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, or call 503-369-4265.
