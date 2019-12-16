On Dec. 6, 2019 Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for Children of Multnomah, Washington, and Columbia Counties was named the 7th Most Admired Company (non profit category) in Oregon. This is the organization’s 7th year being honored in the Top 10.
The results come from a survey sent to 6,000 CEOs in Oregon & Southwest Washington. The respondents selected three companies which they most admire in eight industries. Respondents were not required to answer in all industries —just those they felt comfortable in their knowledge of.
As CASA plans for the future of the agency the primary objective continues to be providing more children and young adults with the benefits of a CASA. This year 567 active CASA volunteers will serve nearly 1,133 children in the foster care system with the ultimate goal of quickly and effectively securing a safe and permanent home for these young people.
“We feel privileged to be included in this group of incredible Oregon non-profits who represent our state’s impressive array of organizations doing such valuable work,” said Betsy Stark Miller, Executive Director of CASA.
If you are interested in learning more about how to become a CASA volunteer, upcoming trainings, or future fundraising events, please contact Anne Marie Johnson, Director of Development and Communications, at 503.988.4170 or ajohnson@casahelpskids.org.
