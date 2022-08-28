Fire agencies in Columbia County are keeping a close eye on the impact of the late summer heat waves and urging the public to be cautious of the wildfire danger.

Brush Fire Danger

Tossed cigarettes have led to local brush fires.

Columbia River Fire & Rescue most recently advised of four brush/bark dust fires in both Rainier and Deer Island that were believed to be caused by discarded cigarettes.

Discarded cigarettes are a frequent cause of wildland fires along roadways, according to fire agencies statewide.

