Gather your family, grab your neighbors and friends, and plan for a day of fun at the sixth annual Citizens Day in the Park hosted by the St. Helens City Council. The community celebration is happening on Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in McCormick Park, 475 S. 18th Street.
Citizens Day in the Park is a day focused on making and strengthening community connections. It’s an opportunity for people to put down their cell phones, turn off the television, and enjoy a day of fun in a local park with friends and family. Activities are family-friendly and designed for a wide age-range.
Activities include a free barbeque lunch, a car show by the Highway 30 Cruisers, live music by The Decades, free activities, and over 50 vendor booths featuring local non-profits, organizations, and businesses. Food is available on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. Hamburgers, hot dogs, pasta salad, chips, and cookies will be served. Attendees are strongly encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. Picnic tables will be at the park, but seating is not guaranteed.
