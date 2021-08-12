The City of Scappoose celebrates its 100-year birthday August 13 and 14.
Organizers said this free community event, open to everyone, will encompass all of Veteran’s and Heritage Parks in Scappoose and may be the largest community celebration the city has ever experienced. See the event schedule with this story.
“After 18 months of being confined by COVID-19, it’s high time for all of us to celebrate our community with our friends, neighbors, and old acquaintances from years past,” a statement from the City of Scappoose News letter reads. “Scappoose 100 will be a great opportunity to reflect on our past, enjoy our present, and embrace our future.”
The Chronicle reached out to the Scappoose Centennial Committee Chair Mike Sykes and Vice Chair Pete McHugh for insight into the event.
The Chronicle: As the Scappoose Centennial Committee launched its planning for this special celebration, what has been the underlining theme and mission?
Mike Sykes - Pete McHugh: The Committee developed its theme early on in the planning process with the input of City Council. The overarching theme is Community, focusing on Scappoose’s Past, Present, and Future. This is expressed through the event slogan, “Embrace the Future” and the mission of having something for everyone during the event, making the event unforgettable and fun, and most importantly making it a learning experience. We are celebrating Scappoose turning 100.
The Chronicle: What is the significance of this 100-year celebration?
Sykes-McHugh: Scappoose is 100 years old. That’s a milestone that can’t be overlooked. We want this special event to be the biggest and most memorable party in our city’s history. It’s our hope to highlight our proud past and our bright future and celebrating our thriving close-knit community. Having a giant party is a pretty good way to get that message out. Best of all, we’ll get the job done in just 48 hours.
The Chronicle: How does the city and centennial organizers hope that this event will connect the community?
Sykes-McHugh: There’s nothing like a party to connect the community and this will be a party with a purpose. We want people to appreciate our unique history, our pioneers, early settlers and city founders, and the events that shaped who we are today. We not only want to celebrate our history, but to learn from it. How can we make Scappoose an even better place to live and to raise a family in the future? Additionally, there are various activities that speak to different audiences throughout the community, and planning and creation of this event has really been a community-wide undertaking, involving everyone in Scappoose, from local community groups to interested citizens, to our local businesses and community partners.
The Chronicle: As the community reflects on its past through the centennial celebration, how will this event help city residents and businesses embrace the future?
Sykes-McHugh: We want to showcase our beautiful city and community. People just driving through Scappoose are easily underwhelmed. What they don’t see are our great parks and neighborhoods, schools that are some of the best in the state, the Crown-Z Trail, Multnomah Channel and some of the best kayaking, water skiing and fishing in the Portland area. According to a 2021 study, we are the fourth most livable city and the fifth safest city in the whole state. Not bad. And we’re getting better. We want people to know that.
People look for community connections, a place to make family memories and celebrate life, and a home and community where they can build on their dreams. Visitors to the event will feel the embrace of our community, experience our amazing local businesses, and see the bright future available to them in Scappoose.
For more information. call the City of Scappoose at 503-543-7146.
