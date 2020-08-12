The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office announces the creation of the Corrections Emergency Response Team (CERT).
According to the Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley, the team of deputies has received specialized training to effectively and efficiently deal with emergencies in the jail, including cell extractions, high-risk inmate transports, high profile court security, and more.
Pixley said the development of a CERT team has been a priority.
“A Corrections Emergency Response Team is long overdue for Columbia County," Pixley said in a Facebook post. "I am pleased to put this team of hard working, dedicated staff members together to handle rapidly evolving and high-stress situations. CERT will be a huge asset to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office."
