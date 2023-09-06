Sean McNabb

Head Coach Sean McNabb has been with Scappoose High School’s football program for more than 30 years now.

 Courtesy photo from Dale French

Following a narrow defeat to Estacada in the semifinals of the 4A State Championships in 2022, Scappoose High School Football season is back, and they have high expectations going into this year.

Head Coach Sean McNabb said the team is hungry for this season after coming so close to the biggest stage last season.

“They’re excited. You know, when you get really close the year before, we’ve been in this situation before, where we came really close, and it seemed to be a real motivator for our kids. You know, to get to that next level the next year and put in that extra work, I feel they’ve done a really good job of that,” McNabb said.

