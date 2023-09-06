Following a narrow defeat to Estacada in the semifinals of the 4A State Championships in 2022, Scappoose High School Football season is back, and they have high expectations going into this year.
Head Coach Sean McNabb said the team is hungry for this season after coming so close to the biggest stage last season.
“They’re excited. You know, when you get really close the year before, we’ve been in this situation before, where we came really close, and it seemed to be a real motivator for our kids. You know, to get to that next level the next year and put in that extra work, I feel they’ve done a really good job of that,” McNabb said.
McNabb said that the program lost some key contributors from last season but that there are kids who have “put that time in,” and are stepping into bigger roles. McNabb said he’s really proud of the work his team has put in.
One of the big pieces that will be returning this year is junior quarterback Max Nowlin. Nowlin took the reigns as starting quarterback last season, and McNabb said that his return is important for continuity.
“Anytime you have your starting quarterback back, that really helps; that’s always a huge plus,” McNabb said. “He was a sophomore last year, first-year starter, he’s put on 30 pounds, and he’s grown a couple of inches.”
McNabb also mentioned Warren Haatia, Eli Harrah, Quinton Olson, Zach McKedy, Landon Boardman-Carlascio, and Cayden Baker as players to watch for this season. However, McNabb said he could have shouted out even more players who he expects to have great seasons.
This year, McNabb wants to take the season week by week; he said it’s important not to think too far ahead and take the season a game at a time. While McNabb doesn’t want to get too far ahead of themselves, the team has lofty expectations.
“Our ultimate goal is to be Cowapa League champions and then put ourselves in a position to make a run at the state championship game,” McNabb said. “These kids have bought into those goals, and I know that they’re excited about trying to attain them.”
McNabb said that offensively, Scappoose is a fastbreak offense, and they play at various tempos. The coaching staff wants to put as much pressure on the opposing team’s defensive coordinator as possible and make the defense feel uncomfortable the entire game.
“To do that, you have to play at a speed that makes it really hard for the defensive coordinator to get the call in or for them to even get substitutes in. We’ll play at various tempos, we’ll play out of various formations,” McNabb said. “We keep it really simple, in terms of we don’t run a whole lot of plays, but if you were to watch us, you might think that we do because we get into a lot of different formations.”
On defense, McNabb said he and his staff coach an aggressive style of defense. McNabb said the defense is “relentless trying to get the ball back for the offense.”
Drilling the team to play that style is a critical component of getting the results they want on the field. McNabb said that the team is constantly working on practicing how they want to play.
McNabb and his team practice every day during the week. Throughout the week, the team will hold film sessions, walk-throughs, and offensive and defensive-focused practices to ensure that when game time comes around, the team is prepared for the coming opponent.
McNabb has been with Scappoose Football for 31 seasons and is helped in coaching by Joe Nowlin, who has been with McNabb for a long time and was appointed Co-Head Coach last year. Brad McKedy and Kevin Loncosky are two assistant coaches who are also important members of the coaching staff, among others.
“I’m really excited about our staff, and I feel like one of the plusses that help us be successful is the fact that a lot of the coaches that I have are staff; they’re in the building,” McNabb said. “We’re in the building with the kids; we have that connection with the kids; we’re around them throughout the year.”
After more than 30 years of coaching, McNabb said what keeps him coming back is that he really enjoys the structure of coaching and doesn’t view it as work. McNabb said he’s “loved every minute of it. McNabb wants his players to take more away from the experience than just football skills.
“I just feel like there’s so much more than just the football piece. We feel like if we can be really good at the academic part, the strength part, and the character piece, we can be really good on the field and really good off the field as well,” McNabb said.
In its first non-league game, Scappoose Football trounced Gladstone / Riverdale 41-0 on Sept. 1. The authoritative win marks Scappoose Football’s intent to come into the season and build off a successful year in 2022.
Scappoose will take the field next week in a revenge match against reigning State Champions Estacada Sept. 7. Getting a big win against the team who knocked them out last season would be an excellent momentum boost in the early weeks of the season.
