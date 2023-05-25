SHHS Track Photo 1

Kallee Kester atop the podium as district champ in the girls 100m hurdles.

St. Helens High School’s boys and girls track and field teams are sending their best to state after competing in the Cowapa League Championships. The 4A State Championships will be May 26-27 in Eugene at Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus.

There will be six individual representatives competing in the girls division, two representatives competing in the boys state championships, and three of the four relay teams within the program. Head Coaches Neil Ford and Naomi Reedy have been thrilled with the program’s mentality and growth this season.

“I have hope that our athletes show up to the state meet confident and feeling prepared to compete to the best of their ability. They have worked hard, performed well under pressure, and will have fun finishing out the season,” Ford said. “As for potential placers, we have some athletes who we’d like to see high on the podium, but I know that seeding is not the same as placing, so we won’t mention names.”

SHHS Track Photo 2

Keely Scoville was district champ in girls triple jump.
