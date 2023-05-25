St. Helens High School’s boys and girls track and field teams are sending their best to state after competing in the Cowapa League Championships. The 4A State Championships will be May 26-27 in Eugene at Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus.
There will be six individual representatives competing in the girls division, two representatives competing in the boys state championships, and three of the four relay teams within the program. Head Coaches Neil Ford and Naomi Reedy have been thrilled with the program’s mentality and growth this season.
“I have hope that our athletes show up to the state meet confident and feeling prepared to compete to the best of their ability. They have worked hard, performed well under pressure, and will have fun finishing out the season,” Ford said. “As for potential placers, we have some athletes who we’d like to see high on the podium, but I know that seeding is not the same as placing, so we won’t mention names.”
Sophomore Kallee Kester qualified for state in the 100m hurdles and 300m hurdles events. Fellow sophomores Keely Scoville and Bella Meuchel will compete in the triple jump and javelin toss, respectively.
Senior Litia Miller will take on the competition in the shot put, and sophomore Kaeley Brummer will compete in the long jump.
“Our horizontal jumpers have really come on at the end of the season. Coach Lujano is really getting the athletes excited about their own potential,” Ford said. “He has a good eye for the events and gets a lot from his athletes during practice sessions. It also helps that he has his old jumps coach, Pat Logan, as a volunteer coach out helping the team each week.”
The girls 4 x 400 team, made up of Lulu Prussic, Keely Scoville, Hayden Moore, Kallee Kester, Kaeley Brummer (alternate), Darcy Erickson (alternate), will also test their metal against the state’s best.
The boys program will be represented by seniors Tyler Tolles in the 200m and Noah Vanderzanden in the 110m hurdles and 300m hurdles. The boys 4x100, made up of Noah Hudspeth, Noah Vanderzanden, Tyler Tolles, Austin Stockwell, Cole Leader (alternate), Nathan Hammond (alternate), and boys 4x400 consisting of Nathan Hammond, Alessandro Bressan, Noah Vanderzanden, Tyler Tolles, Martin Dvorak (alternate), Gerardo Gonzales (alternate), will also represent the Lions.
Ford said that the boys and girls programs are each others’ biggest supporters and are basically just one big team.
“Our boys and girls teams essentially function as one unit. We all support one another. The different disciplines in our program - sprints, distance, and throws - have so many cross-over athletes that we don’t feel isolated from one another,” Ford said. “Many of our best athletes run and compete in field events, so there is a camaraderie and understanding built between all of our athletes.”
Ford and Reedy’s team’s success this year has come down to a collective effort by the athletes, the coaches, volunteers, and parents. All of those components have come together to help the program navigate a successful season. While each is a factor in a program’s success, Ford said that competing at this level has been a great experience for his young team.
“Track & field is highly competitive - we have a relatively young team in terms of our experience,” Ford said. “It’s been eye-opening for the athletes competing at invitationals and the district meet. To win at this level takes commitment (speed and power help too).”
The Lions will hope they’ve saved their best runs, jumps, and throws for the biggest stage in Eugene this weekend.
Follow St. Helens High School results at osaa.org, and find our coverage at thechronicleonline.com and in the Wednesday print editions of the Chronicle.
