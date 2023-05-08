The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD), electric vehicle maker Rivian, nonprofit Adopt A Charger (AAC), and manufacturer Entec Polymers have unveiled Rivian Waypoints Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) chargers at L.L. Stub Stewart State Park and the Banks-Vernonia State Trail as well as other areas.
The chargers offer park visitors an historic opportunity to enjoy the outdoors while using zero-emission vehicles to reduce air pollution and protect Oregon’s natural beauty.
Fifteen other chargers have been installed among the following parks:
- Cape Lookout State Park
- William M. Tugman State Park
- Prineville Reservoir State Park
- The Cove Palisades State Park
“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Rivian, Adopt A Charger and Entec Polymers," OPRD Director Lisa Sumption said. "These public-private partnerships allow for innovative projects that help improve state park infrastructure and achieve a shared vision for a cleaner, greener future.”
Rivian, working through AAC, donated the installation design, construction costs and EV chargers placed in the parks. Fundraising by AAC brought plastics manufacturer Entec Polymers as a private donor to cover the cost of visitor charging electricity for a limited time.
The Level 2 chargers are compatible with all electric vehicles and are powered by 100% renewable energy via Rivian’s energy matching program. This collaborative effort extends the electric charging infrastructure grid to new areas for EV drivers to explore. The chargers will improve recreational access for all EV drivers, not just Rivian owners.
“We’re proud to support the Oregon State Park mission to provide safe and equitable access to state parks with these electric vehicle chargers,” Rivian Senior Director of Energy and Charging Solutions Trent Warnke said. “Our Rivian Waypoints chargers are compatible with any EV and through our energy matching program, can provide zero-emission energy to any EV driver who might need it—peace of mind in terms of getting where you need to go whether that’s home or onto another one of Oregon’s beautiful state parks.”
"The installation of EV charging stations at Oregon State Parks supports OPRD’s environmental stewardship by enabling zero emission travel to these popular destinations," Adopt a Charger Executive Director Kitty Adams Hoksbergen said. "It complements The Oregon Electric Byways and the West Coast Electric Highway, which provide the framework for EV tourism, by closing the gaps in the infrastructure. I am forever grateful to OPRD, Rivian, and Entec for recognizing the need to provide car charging at these parks to help give visitors the confidence to purchase a plug-in vehicle.”
“Entec Polymers is excited to partner with OPRD, Rivian, and Adopt a Charger to improve access to EV charging stations, and to offer visitors a sustainable transportation choice,” Entec Polymers Senior Vice President and General Manager Steve Tomaszewski said. “We continue to work with our customers and partners to provide both innovative and environmentally friendly solutions, and to help make e-mobility safe and reliable.”
The new state parks EV chargers join the nearly 1,700 public Level 2 chargers throughout Oregon. More public charging options will help convince more drivers to consider an EV for their next vehicle. Transitioning Oregon’s cars, trucks and SUVs to electric vehicles is part of the state’s plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transportation.
Additional information about the OPRD program including charging station locations and charging etiquette is available on the department website.
