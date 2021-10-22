Thanks to a partnership between Columbia River PUD and the City of St. Helens, the first public electric vehicle (EV) charging station will soon be installed in the St. Helens Riverfront District.
In recent years, Columbia River PUD has seen a growing demand for EV charging stations in the district’s service territory and has been working to build the infrastructure for this new transportation need, according to a release.
"The City of St. Helens recognized the unique opportunity to provide the community and visitors with a public option for charging electric vehicles and partnered with Columbia River PUD on the project," St. Helens Communication Officer Crystal King said.
The EV charging station will be installed in the city’s free public parking lot behind 231 S. 1st Street. The project will be installed at no cost to PUD customers due in part to Columbia River PUD’s participation in Oregon’s Clean Fuels Program.
Columbia River PUD began participating in the Clean Fuels Program in 2016. Through the program, Columbia River PUD receives carbon emission reduction credits from DEQ for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles registered in their service territory. The City of St. Helens is providing an in-kind donation for the project by assisting with the station’s construction.
DC-Fast Charging Stations are capable of delivering a charge to 80% capacity in 30-60 minutes. With the PUD's rates, that would cost between $3-6.
This will be the first public DC fast charger in St. Helens, complementing the Level 2 EV charging station that was installed at the Best Western Oak Meadows Inn in October 2020.
The project is targeted for completion by the end of 2021, but construction is weather dependent.
The first public electric vehicle (EV) charging station in St. Helens is now available for use.
