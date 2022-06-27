Details are emerging about a short chase by law enforcement agents that included the US Marshal's Service.
The incident happened Wednesday morning, June 22, at Highway 30 and Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens.
Witnesses stated police and sheriff’s deputies and a K9 were involved in the chase and the apprehension of a suspect.
“The Wednesday operation was a US Marshals operation to take a wanted fugitive into custody,” Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley said. “We did assist in taking him into custody.”
Specific details about the person and what the fugitive was wanted for had not been released as of press time.
