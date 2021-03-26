For the eighth year, Columbia County residents can join the world as the Oregon State University Extension Service documents chicken eggs hatching.
Faculty and staff at the OSU Extension office in Clatsop County have set up cameras to bring the livestream to the public.
Once the chicks hatch, they move from the incubator to a brooding pen where they remain until they are able to regulate their body temperatures, according to Lindsay Davis, administrative office manager for OSU Extension in Astoria.
The camera will rotate between the incubator and brooding pen until the chicks are ready to move into an outdoor environment. Once they’re big enough, the chickens go home with OSU Extension 4-H members, who care for them and show them at the county and state fairs.
“The chicks are well taken care of,” Clatsop County 4-H Program Assistant Jared Delay said. “After the chicks get big enough, they’ll be rehomed so that local 4-H youth continue learning about raising chickens, egg production and showmanship.”
Since the annual livestream launched in 2014, more than 80,000 people from around the world have watched chicks hatching on the OSU Extension website and more have watched on TV station websites.
OSU said the current chick hatching livestream began March 26 and the cameras will remain on until 5 p.m. April 2.
Visit this site to follow the hatching:
https://extension.oregonstate.edu/watch-chicks-hatching-osu-extensions-webcam?utm_source=OSU_Today&utm_medium=News&utm_campaign=Chicks_Hatching&utm_term=&utm_content=Mar_26
Chris Branam is a public information representative at OSU and he may be reached at 541-737-2940.
