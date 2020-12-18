Details are emerging concerning a child pornography investigation in St. Helens that began two years ago.
On Thursday, Dec. 10, St. Helens Police executed a search warrant in the 2300 block of Columbia Boulevard related to child pornography evidence. Officers briefly detained a 28-year-old male occupant at the location while a subsequent search of the residence was completed, according to details released by the city of St. Helens.
Due to the ongoing investigation, the name of the suspect is not currently being released. The individual is cooperating with investigators, according to investigators and there are no known local victims at this time. Police do not believe there is a danger to the surrounding community.
“The safety of children is critically important to the St. Helens Police Department," St. Helens Detective Matt Smith said. “I want to stress that the investigation is ongoing, and we are asking for the community’s patience as we strive to complete our work on this case.”
The execution of the search warrant capped a nearly two-year investigation that began with a report from the Indiana State Police, and later, an additional cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to police. The investigation was forwarded to the St. Helens Police Department by the Oregon Department of Justice after evidence revealed that the suspect may reside in the St. Helens area.
St. Helens investigators immediately began reviewing the work completed by the Indiana State Police and Oregon Department of Justice and were able to identify a suspect, according to the release. Once the suspect’s specific whereabouts and residence were confirmed, investigators applied for a search warrant. Multiple items of evidence were seized from the residence during the execution of the warrant.
St. Helens Police aid working collaboratively with the Indiana State Police and the Oregon Department of Justice and the investigation is ongoing. As the investigation is complete it will be forwarded to the Columbia County District Attorney’s office for review.
If you have any information related to this case, you are asked to contact St. Helens Police at 503-397-1521.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.