A St. Helens man faces multiple criminal child sex abuse charges following a two-state law enforcement investigation.
St. Helens officers took Kevin Collins, 28, of St. Helens, into custody Thursday, March 11, on charges of child sex abuse stemming from a multi-state investigation involving the St. Helens Police Department, Indiana State Police, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to St. Helens Police.
Investigators lodged Collins at Columbia County Jail on 15 counts of Encouraging Child Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, 20 counts of Encouraging Child Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree, and one count of Solicitation for the Sexual Assault of an Animal. His bail is set at $1 million.
Collins’ arrest concludes an investigation that began with the Indiana State Police and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. After it was determined that the suspect resided in the St. Helens area, the St. Helens Police Department was contacted.
Officers executed a search warrant at Collins’ residence in the 2300 block of Columbia Boulevard where multiple items of evidence were seized. After an electronic analysis by the Oregon Department of Justice, thousands of images and videos of child pornography were located.
The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be forthcoming.
The St. Helens Police Department is working collaboratively with the Indiana State Police and the Oregon Department of Justice.
If you have any information related to this case, you are asked to contact the St. Helens Police Department at 503-397-1521.
