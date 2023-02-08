A St. Helens resident is facing criminal charges following a child sex abuse investigation.
At approximately 1:54 p.m. Monday, Feb.6, St. Helens Police officers arrested Kurtis Austin, 32, of St. Helens. Austin was lodged at Columbia County Jail on charges of Encouraging Child Sex Abuse in the First Degree, Encouraging Child Sex Abuse in the Second Degree, and Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree.
The arrest caps a three-month investigation which began in December 2022 when St. Helens Police officers received information that alleged Austin had sexual contact with a minor.
