Emilia Ponti and her children cut the ribbon during a celebration at the play space July 31. 

 Will Lohre / Country Media, Inc.

A project started by five local moms is coming into bloom as WildFlower Play Collective celebrated its one-year anniversary and kicked off a big fundraiser with a ribbon cutting from the South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce. 

WildFlower Play Collective is a member based 501c3 organization that aims to provide an indoor playground for families with young children. It has been made possible by grants from Columbia Pacific CCO’s Community Wellness Investment Fund. 

Situated in an old school house at 58751 South Bachelor Flat Road in St. Helens, the charming and warm environment is perfect for kids 0-6 to play. Leasing the 100-year-old schoolhouse was made possible through a partnership with the St. Helens School District. 

Children frolic on the play structure in the old school house turned play ground.  
