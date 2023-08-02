A project started by five local moms is coming into bloom as WildFlower Play Collective celebrated its one-year anniversary and kicked off a big fundraiser with a ribbon cutting from the South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce.
WildFlower Play Collective is a member based 501c3 organization that aims to provide an indoor playground for families with young children. It has been made possible by grants from Columbia Pacific CCO’s Community Wellness Investment Fund.
Situated in an old school house at 58751 South Bachelor Flat Road in St. Helens, the charming and warm environment is perfect for kids 0-6 to play. Leasing the 100-year-old schoolhouse was made possible through a partnership with the St. Helens School District.
Emilia Ponti is a founder and Executive Director of WildFlower Play Collective; she is a mother of two and co-owner of Cloudcap Mushrooms, a culinary mushroom farm in St Helens. Ponti was inspired to start the project when she struggled to find places in the area to take her children to play.
“We’re the only indoor playground in Columbia County. People would have to drive 30 miles to access any kind of indoor play,” Ponti said. “It’s really important to have a place that we can, basically, build community and meet for playdates and just let kids get their yayas out.”
An indoor playground is critical, especially in the cold, wet winter months when outdoor playgrounds aren’t a very comfortable option for parents and their kids.
The indoor playground is accessible to members from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and runs on a staffless model. Members are free to drop in during regular hours, and the guardians or parents accompanying the kids are responsible for supervision.
The space is equipped with educational toys, an indoor play structure, a play kitchen, baby dolls, dress-up clothes, trains, an art room, and a “Share Closet” where other families can reuse clothing and gear donated by members.
Coping with COVID
In 2018, spurred by the lack of opportunities for children’s play spaces, Ponti connected with other moms on Facebook to put together a plan. In early 2019, Ponti and four other mothers entered the St. Helens Economic Development Corporation (SHEDCO) business plan competition in St. Helens.
“We made a business plan, started a non-profit -with the help of local CPA Dan Garrison- and we decided to model our program on a successful community play-space in St. Johns,” Ponti said. “In September of that year, we were awarded our first grant from Columbia Pacific CCO, but finding a suitable space for our program took us six more months!”
Finally, when they were only two weeks from their grand opening, COVID shut down the world, and the plans for the play space had to be put on hold, and the toys and play structures went into storage.
“I joined in later after they’d already had the initial idea. But I was definitely one of those moms raising kids in Columbia County, remodeling a house with nowhere to play other than the library. It’s definitely filling a need,” Board Member Kandace Manning said. “COVID shut down a lot of resources for kids.”
Ponti said that one of the lessons learned through COVID was the importance of socializing for kids, and when the project finally got going as things opened back up, the community showed how great that need was.
Covid showed everyone the importance of social connection for mental health, but connection and support are especially crucial for families with young children. Every parent truly understands that it does ‘take a village to raise a child,’” Ponti said. “Clearly, we are filling a need; we had 130 families sign up for a membership in the first three months we were open without any advertising.”
WildFlower Play Collective membership operates on a sliding scale, with the goal being that the space is accessible to all without financial barriers. For new members, there is a $25 registration fee, and memberships range from $25 a month to $55 a month. There are also Columbia Pacific CCO grant-funded free memberships available to those with financial limitations.
“We want to partner with our business community to offer free memberships to low-income families because we want every family experiencing early childhood to have access to indoor play,” Ponti said.
The idea is that members can pay what is comfortable for them; however, people who select a plan for $35 and over actually help support those who are paying a lower fee. Through this sliding scale, the play area is open to more families and keeps WildFlower sustainable.
“That goes into the village component. We’re trying to all do this together,” Manning said. “And that’s the other aspect of WildFlower; building a village, supporting each other in memberships, supporting each other in parenting.”
Seeking support
Now, almost a full year into the project, WildFlower Play Collective is facing a substantial challenge. The old schoolhouse they are based out of has no air conditioning, and the heat in the building is causing membership to drop.
Families have been less inclined to use the space as the blistering summer heat can cause the building to sometimes get up to 90 degrees during the heat of the day.
“It’s a safety issue that we don’t have AC. Don’t want any little people getting heat stroke. It can get up to 90 degrees in here because we can’t leave the doors open because it’s a secure space,” Ponti said.
To address this issue, WildFlower has started a fundraising initiative to try and raise $16,000 that would see the building fitted with two ductless heat-pump systems. While the model itself is self-sustaining, high costs like new air conditioning put a strain on the organization.
While the AC project is a high priority, one of the other components that is important is building community partnerships. On Thursdays at 9:30 a.m., they host a drop-in, free (open to non-members) postpartum support group, a partnership with Baby Blues Connection, and they are partnering with Columbia Health Services to offer a free 20-week parenting class.
“Our deeper vision is really about building community, supporting families with young children, supporting families through early childhood, and hopefully preventing adverse childhood experiences,” Ponti said. “That’s the heart and soul of the project; to prevent harm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.