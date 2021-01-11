Oregon State Police (OSP) investigators said they have received over 150 tips from people in the United States and Canada following the release of a sketch of the child whose remains were discovered in Lincoln County Dec. 10.
As part of the ongoing investigation into the discovery of a female child’s remains at the Van Duzer Rest Area, OSP said the agency continues to solicit the public’s assistance in identifying the child and the circumstances around her death and to accept information which may lead to the identification of the child.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office has estimated the child's age to be 6.5 to 10 years old. She is approximately 3’10” to 4’6” tall, and has long hair that is dark brown or black. Her race or ethnic origin has yet to be determined, but DNA analysis is not complete. A sketch, completed by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office at OSP’s request had been made public Jan. 4.
OSP has not yet released specific details regarding the cause or manner of the child’s death.
OSP has partnered with the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), and numerous state and local agencies across the United States, are using a variety of means to include or exclude known missing persons who match the general description and or the sketch previously released.
This may include, but is not limited to, dental records, age, descriptors, and confirmed sightings via verifiable sources, and/or recent contacts with family or friends that demonstrate they were alive after the remains of the unidentified female were discovered in Lincoln County.
In an effort to refocus the public’s attention and reduce duplicative tips, OSP is now prepared to publicly exclude the following reported missing children from our investigation:
- Dulce Alavez, age 6, from Bridgeton, NJ
- Addyson Gibson, age 12, from Portland, OR
- Noelle Johnson, age 7, from Portland, OR
- Niayah Bylenga (AKA Niayah Crawford), age 7, from Pendleton, OR or Ritzville, WA
- Tarie Price, age 8, from Gretna, NE
- Breasia Terrell, age 10, from Davenport, IA
OSP is not commenting about the individual methods used to exclude each child. While these children have been excluded from the current investigation, OSP said they are all still reported missing.
If you have any information that might help investigators in identifying the child found in rural Lincoln County, call 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.