The City of St. Helens is preparing a limited community holiday event that will include Santa Claus.
At 5:30 p.m. on the same evening, Dec. 12, of the annual Christmas Ships Parade along the Columbia River, the City of St. Helens will welcome Santa in the Plaza Square on the Columbia County Courthouse steps.
To comply with COVID-19 safety and restrictions, this year cars will be directed into the Plaza area to briefly stop by to see Santa. Children will receive a treat package including a candy cane directly from Santa’s Candy Cane Slide delivered straight to their vehicle.
Those wishing to participate in the Santa Claus activity will be directed down South 1st Street to the Plaza and exit onto South 1st Street after looping through the Plaza Square. There will be no parking allowed in the Plaza on this evening to aid with limiting congestion and ensuring safety, according to a release from the City of St. Helens.
There will be no tree lighting ceremony this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, however, the Plaza Square will be decorated for the public to enjoy during the drive through to visit Santa and for the remainder of the holiday season.
