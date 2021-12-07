Preparations for the Christmas season began in late November as a Columbia River PUD crew set up holiday decorations along streets in St.Helens.
This Saturday, Dec. 11, the city has a variety of seasonal events planned.
The Spirit of Christmas Parade will make its second-ever appearance, after a successful debut last snow season in St. Helens.
Angela Wayman, business owner and organizer of the Spirit of Christmas Parades in St. Helens and Scappoose, said both cities had a positive impact and response to the parades.
“We hope to make it better each year,” she said.
The Spirit of Christmas Parade starts at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 in St. Helens and at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 in Scappoose.
Wayman and her team of parade organizers are asking for nonperishable food donations to be brought curbside, which will benefit Columbia Pacific Food Bank.
“Last year between Scappoose and St. Helens we picked up over 4000 pounds of food,” Wayman said. “Our hope is to double that this year.”
The parade route through St. Helens has expanded this year, to include both sides of Highway 30 “with plenty of open space for families to enjoy,” Wayman said.
In putting together the parade, Wayman said she hopes spectators will feel a greater sense of community.
“I hope that people walk away from our events knowing that community is core and that we are here for one another,” she said.
For more information, visit the Spirit of Christmas Parade Scappoose and St. Helens Facebook pages.
In addition to the parade, the City of St. Helens plans a whirlwind of events throughout the day Saturday, Dec. 11.
Viewing for the highly-attended Christmas Ships Parade starts at 6 p.m. at St. Helens City Docks.
After facing its share of pandemic difficulties, the annual Christmas Ships Parade along the…
A cherished annual tradition in Oregon, the parade attracts spectators and shippers alike. Each year, dozens of ships chug down the Columbia River, boasting extravagant holiday displays and lights.
“St. Helens is very fortunate that such a popular regional event chooses to visit our docks on a Saturday evening,” St. Helens City Administrator John Walsh said of the event. “This allows the City of St. Helens to partner with them to create a very special holiday celebration for our community that captures the spirit of the season.”
The combined Columbia River and Willamette River fleets will assemble at the docks before heading downriver toward Columbia City. The fleet will return to the St. Helens docks over the course of about two hours. The parade can be viewed from the riverfront at Columbia View Park and other vantage points throughout the city.
Families can participate in other holiday-oriented activities throughout Saturday.
From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in a walk-and-wave style event, Santa ready to deliver candy treats to children from his candy sleigh with the help of his elves at the Courthouse Plaza in the Rivertown District. Free hot cocoa will be offered along with photo opportunities with Alpacas at Christmas, live alpacas decked out in festive holiday garb, according to City of St. Helens Communication Officer Crystal King.
Although there will be no Christmas tree lighting this year, a lighted Christmas tree is set up in the plaza.
Free parking will be available on the waterfront property at the end of South 1st Street. Use Cowlitz Street to access South 1st Street and the free parking. According to King, the Parade of Ships and Plaza Square events are popular traditions, and the city encourages people to arrive early.
The following streets will be closed from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. December 11:
• Plaza Square
• Strand Street between Plaza Square and Lotus of Bangkok (295 Strand St.)
• South 1st Street between the north end of Running Dogs Brewery (291 S. 1st Street) and the free downtown parking lot next to 2Cs Vendor Mall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.