St. Helens' annual Holiday Merchant Window Display Contest is underway.
According to a release from the organizers, St. Helens Economic Development Corporation (SHEDCO) and Keep it Local Columbia County (KLCC), the contest is a festive way to enjoy the holiday season.
"We may not have the bright holiday lights of the big city, however, we do have Columbia Boulevard, our main street that flows from Uptown to Downtown," the release state. "Main street is aligned with the charm of shops and services that want to bring holiday bright lights to you!"
The partnering organizations release said that the Holiday Merchant Window Display Contest will offer folks a drive by view or evening stroll to enjoy the festive holiday feeling that holiday lights and displays create.
"Merchants and services hope to capture your appreciation of their window display with your response by a “like” on SHEDCO Facebook where contest entries will be posted," the release reads.
SHEDCO and Keep it Local will be awarding three uptown and three downtown holiday merchant window displays with first award of $100, second award of $50 and third award of $25. Merchants and services are working to have their window displays ready for the public's enjoyment by Sunday Dec. 6. The awards will be announced on Monday Dec. 21. Facebook likes and creativity will be the award criteria.
SHEDCO and KLCC encourage residents and visitors to enjoy the uptown and downtown merchants and services holiday displays and also to enjoy the benefits of shopping local and supporting local businesses.
Event details are posted on SHEDCO Facebook. Merchants and services are asked to take a picture their holiday window display and send the photo to windowdecor@shedco.org.
For more information, contact Doug at Wild Currant, 503-366-9099, or Dana at Real Eye Zing Art, at 503-696-8602.
