Angela Wayman is working to spread the spirit of Christmas.
The Scappoose resident has teamed up with other local volunteers, calling themselves Community Members of Columbia County, to put on a holiday parade in Scappoose and in St. Helens this month.
“Because of the pandemic everyone is losing their hope,” Waymam told The Chronicle. “We want kids to have Santa. There is not a lot of Santa going on right now, so we are trying to bring the spirit of Christmas to our community the best way we can.”
After layman and the other volunteers brainstormed for what events that could conduct under the pandemic health and safety guidelines, a Christmas Parade came to the top of their list.
The Scappoose Christmas Parade is set for 5 p.m. Dec. 12 starting at the northwest side of town, moving across area neighborhoods and ending at Scappoose Middle School.
The St. Helens parade is set for 5 p.m. Dec. 13 on the west side of the city, traveling though adjacent neighbors and ending at St. Helens High School.
Wayman said so far there are six trainers scheduled that will include Santa Claus, a performing music group and a sleigh-designed trailer featuring the Columbia Pacific Food Bank. Local Boy Scouts, wearing gloves for protection, will be picking up non-perishable food donations Wayman hopes community members will place in bags in front of their homes on the nights of the parade.
Wayman and her group has sent out flyers publishing the parades and encouraging the non-perishable food donations. She is also stressing safety.
“We are to asking people not to congregate but to watch the parade from the safety of their homes in an effort to follow social distancing guidelines,” she said.
The City of St. Helens Communication Officer, Crystal King, said due to COVID-19 restrictions, the City has not approved any public assembly or parade permits this year. The permits are normally required for events that are held in the public right-of-way or with over 50 people present. According to King, The City is not assisting with traffic control or other background support for this parade.
“We understand that this year and the ongoing restrictions have been difficult for everyone,” King told The Chronicle. “People want to celebrate the holidays in a way that creates a sense of normalcy during a typically joyous time of the year. One of the things that makes our city such a wonderful place to live is our community members. We are made up of a community that cares about its neighbors and steps in when they see a need.
King said the parade organizers did contacted the city to ensure the event will be conducted in a way that complies with physical distancing safety measures.
“We encourage anyone who does participate in the event to watch the parade from the safety of their home or yard and follow regular mask wearing and physical distancing guidelines,” King said. “Cases in Columbia County are currently increasing at a high rate. We all need to do our part to protect our most vulnerable community members and reduce our risk level so that our local businesses can function normally again.”
Scappoose interim City Manager Alexandra Rains while the city would normally support such public events, this is a time of concern.
“We do want to support the community doing beneficial events and to enjoy the holidays, but our primary concern is that people will come out of their homes and gather in groups,” she said. “So, we have told them that would could not sponsor or issue a permit for the parade. We don’t feel that we should support anything the goes against the governor’s pandemic-related guidelines and requirements.”
But Rains did give an option for the event.
“If they are traveling through the streets following traffic laws and not impeding traffic, that is fine.” she said.
For more information, contact Wayman at waymanllc@outlook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.