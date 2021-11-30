The holiday season is the time for giving, but it is also a time that federal, state and local officials see an upswing in consumer fraud.
The latest warning comes from Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) which cautions that scammers are posing as the DMV by texting cell phones claiming a refund is available.
It is a fake message and a phishing scam trying to get payment information from unsuspecting Oregonians, according to Oregon DMV, which urges customers not to click on any links and delete the message.
“DMV does not text customers to let them know about a payment issue, or issue refunds via text message,” DMV Customer Services Manager Katie Hafner said.
DMV staff members are aware of the issue and are unable to provide any technical assistance with a customer’s phone, according to Hafner. If customers have questions about how to block a number, they should contact their cell phone provider.
“If you are issued a refund by DMV, you will receive it through the mail or directly back on your payment card,” Hafner said. “The agency will not text or call to inform you that you will be receiving a refund.”
Museum scam
In late October, Beth Moody at the Caples House alerted The Chronicle about an email scam being sent to various community members linked to the Columbia City museum’s email account.
The email begins by stating the museum needs a favor. When The Chronicle responded to seek more details, we received the following.
“Nice to hear from you, I’m sorry I’m unavailable over the phone as I forgot my cell phone at home, I’m only here with my iPad. I just need to get iTunes gift cards (Apple Everything) for a cancer patient. It’s her birthday I promised her a gift card, but I can’t do this now because currently I’m traveling to Elizabeth Islands. Can you get it from any store around you? I’ll pay back as soon as possible. Kindly let me know if you can handle this, so I can tell you the amount and how to get it to me.”
Moody said the email is not from Caples House and is a scam.
Threatening St. Helens scam
Earlier this year, The Chronicle reported that St. Helens Police were alerting consumers of the latest telephone scam in which the caller demands money from citizens. The caller threatens to contact a detective with the St. Helens Police Department if the payment isn’t made.
“Phone scams demanding money and threatening legal action are very common nowadays,” according to a release posted on the St. Helens Police Facebook page. The post advises anyone receiving such a call to:
- Never commit to making any kind of payment over the phone without first verifying the legitimacy of the call.
- Never give personal information over the phone without first verifying the legitimacy of the call
The St. Helens Police Facebook post also stated that an unexpected phone call demanding money should be considered a red flag.
- Don’t believe your caller ID.
Caller ID can be made to look like the phone call is coming from a company, government agency, or person that you are familiar with.
Police advise that if you receive an unexpected call demanding immediate payment or personal information, hang up the phone. You can always call the company, agency, or person back at a number that you know to be genuine to verify if you owe money.
If you suspect a scam, but aren’t sure what to do, call the St. Helens Police Department’s non-emergency dispatch at 503-397-1521 and ask to speak with an officer.
Statewide scam concerns
“This year, we have the added stress of shipping delays and backordered items, which gives scammers additional ways to take advantage of you - especially by tricking you into thinking they can get that package here sooner or get you that ‘out-of-stock’ or ‘sold out’ gift item,” Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said.
Rosenblum issued the following recommendations about how consumers can safely navigate safely during holiday shopping. First, she urges consumers to be especially careful about online ordering.
“There are all sorts of sophisticated ways to make you think you’re buying the perfect gift,” Rosenblum said. “Scammers can figure out how to interrupt your searches with bogus offerings and seemingly good prices. You go to the site, put the item in your cart, and click the buy button. However, you don’t get a tracking number; the package never arrives; and the seller disappears with your money.”
When this happens, Rosenblum said you’ve fallen victim to a “non-delivery scam.” To avoid being victimized this way, Rosenblum said stick to reputable retailers.
“Try to avoid merchants with whom you’re unfamiliar,” she said. “If you’re shopping with a new merchant, check to confirm that the merchant has a physical address, a customer service phone number, and a professional-looking site.”
The Oregon Justice Department (DOJ) said warning signs of scammers include poor spelling, odd design, and slow loading.
Only buy from secure sites with (a) SSL encryption and (b) a lock symbol at the beginning of the site’s URL. Secure sites will have https in their URL — rather than http. Paying attention to this difference can save you a lot of trouble, according to Rosenblum.
Rosenblum’s recommendations also include watching out for messages about an item you never ordered.
“In this scam, you get an email or other message telling you there’s an issue with an item you ordered, but you don’t recognize the item and know you never ordered it,” she said. “The message may be a phishing email meant to trick you into clicking a suspect link, providing your bank login credentials, or turning over other private information.”
Rosenblum said if you are unsure if a message is legitimate, contact the business directly — through their website, chat, or customer service phone number. Do not respond to the message unless and until you’ve ascertained it’s legitimate.
Even more fraud
The Oregon DOJ’s Communications Director Kristina Edmunson said fraud involving store discount coupon scams also have been among consumer complaints.
“These have been around for a couple of years and they’ve grown traction though social media sites, mostly Facebook,” Edmunson told The Chronicle in an earlier published interview. “To access the coupons, you have to enter a lot of personal information, such as your name, address and email.”
Edmunson said once the scammers have such personal information you likely will receive a call from them.
“They call you out of the blue with some sort of wild story like you have won a free car, but they say they need more of your personal information first,” she said. “We are consistently reminding people, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is, and this is one of those that is spot on.”
Another phone scam that began circulating in Oregon several months ago involves a caller asking for $70 to provide you with birth and death certificates, but the certificates never arrive after consumers send in the money.
Scammers have learned that a vast majority of older adults control the vast majority of wealth and they are easy to find, according to Edmunson, who said scammers also market younger people and children through apps.
She cautioned the scammers are clever and that they use a variety of techniques to get your personal information and your money, and many times they are making the calls from overseas.
“It is really tough to track them down and often times they are in countries that don’t care and that is our struggle,” Edmunson said. “That’s why the Oregon Attorney General has put so much in education. It is really heartbreaking to hear that people have lost a lot of money. In many cases the money is gone.”
Be watchful
The Oregon DOJ FBI, Better Business Bureau and other agencies frequently receive consumer complaints about these efforts to steal money and personal information. The FBI Portland has scheduled a media briefing for Dec. 1, to outline shopping, shipping, gift card, charity, and related scams and to offer consumer safety recommendations.
Law enforcement officials urge local residents to be watchful for the ongoing fraud attempts and to notify police officers or sheriff’s deputies if you believe you have received such a scam call, email or text.
For more information and tips about investing, visit dfr.oregon.gov/financial/investments. Consumers can also contact state advocates at 888-877-4894 (toll-free) to ask questions, file complaints, or check the license of a company or advisor.
