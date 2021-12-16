Dedicated community members are making sure families in need are able to open gifts this Christmas.
According to a 2019 report from Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization, 13% of Columbia County residents are below the poverty level.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) hosts the annual Toy N Joy Program, which is supported by a network of volunteers and the fire agency employees. The mission is to bring Christmas presents to families in need all over Columbia County, through community donations.
Toy N Joy gift bags are packaged and ready for distribution, according to CRFR Public Information Officer Jennifer Motherway.
Using bags provided by Les Schwab, volunteers finished assembling the toy packages for families on Dec. 14 at Lee Broadbent Training Center at 58577 McNulty Way.
Organizers reached out to families that qualify as toy drive recipients telling them that that the toy bags will be distributed from the training facility on Friday, Dec. 17, and at the Rainier Fire Station, Saturday, Dec. 18.
Recipients were previously asked to register to receive the toy donations.
Motherway explained the process CRFR uses to select items for families.
“For instance, if there's a family that has three kiddos, they can essentially ask for specific things for their kids,” she said. “We do our best to fulfill those. If their kid asks for something a little bit more high-dollar we can't always fulfill that, but if they say hey, we need clothes for a size 5T, or we need toys that are Hot Wheels or Legos, we do our best to fulfill the specific requests.”
Funds for Christmas shopping to supplement the toy donations come from the annual Merchants’ Toy N Joy Auction led by Columbia County small-business owner Susannah Sass and supported by community groups and businesses.
The auction raised “somewhere in the realm of $41,000” this year, according to Motherway.
“The Toy N Joy Program is through the fire district and that's essentially done through all of our volunteers,” Motherway said, and she named local businesses actively supporting the volunteer-driven event, specifically Kiwanis, Richardson’s, Northwest Plumbing, Dutch Brothers, and Walmart.
“(Kiwanis) works pretty closely with the merchants’ group and they have help(ed) to collect funds so we can provide meals for the families,” Motherway said. “All of those meals are in the form of a gift voucher through the IGA market here in town. When they pick up their bag of toys on Friday, if they asked for a meal as well, then they'll get a food voucher to go pick up their food from the market, which will essentially help with their holiday meal.”
A full list of the businesses supporting Toy N Joy can be found on the CRFR website.
Families who have previously benefited from the donation drive often volunteer to help others in need.
“One year a family may not need as much as they do another, and you'll see that cycle back in,” she said. “They’ll want to help out in future years because they were told to try the program at one point in time.”
Motherway stressed the dedication and behind-the-scenes work of volunteers.
“They give their weekends, nights with their families so that they can go shopping, organize toys, (and) have meetings to determine what's going to be the best way to go about these programs,” she said. “Just knowing that we're able to do that and have such solid group members who have huge hearts that really push and care to drive this program is fantastic.”
Although CRFR has concluded its donation drive collection, the agency is still accepting donations through Friday. The agency is also accepting cash and check contributions.
Visit the CRFR website or the CRFR’s Facebook page for more information.
