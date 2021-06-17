The St. Helens City Council is seeking businesses, community groups, or residents interested in helping with this year’s Citizens Day in the Park.
The St, Helens City Council is hosting a special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 14 in McCormick Park, located at 475 South 18th Street in St. Helens, to plan for Citizens Day. Anyone interested in volunteering, hosting a booth, or donating to the event is invited to attend this meeting.
Citizens Day in the Park will take place on Saturday, August 7 at McCormick Park. The day is focused on making and strengthening community connections.
City officials said the event is "an opportunity for people to put down their cell phones, turn off the television, and enjoy a day of fun in a local park with friends and family."
Activities are family-friendly and designed for a wide age-range.
Citizens Day in the Park is hosted by the St. Helens City Council. The day usually includes a free barbeque lunch, car show, community booths, music, and areas set up with lawn games.
If you would like to volunteer for this event, host a booth, or make a donation but cannot attend the July 14 meeting, ontact St. Helens Deputy City Recorder Lisa Scholl at lscholl@sthelensoregon.gov.
