It is the spending and savings plan to guide the City of St. Helens through the next year.
During the first city budget committee meeting April 13, St. Helens City Administrator John Walsh and city budget officer Matt Brown outlined the $48 million budget proposal.
The city budget has increased from $43 million last year to $48 million this year and comes with no major service reductions or employee layoffs.
The presentation
In their presentation, Brown and Walsh said the budget increase over last year is not due to a single factor but linked to the continued success of departmental management and leadership shown throughout the city to review current standards and practices ensuring that the city is utilizing its resources to the best of the city’s ability.
An online presentation of the city budget states that some smaller revenue increases are anticipated due to development occurring in the city. Property taxes are anticipated to increase by $200,000 along with licenses, permits, and fees in the general fund.
One of the new funds to be established under the proposed budget is a Public Safety Fund. The city council is considering the creation of this revenue source which will hold funds for the design and construction of a new public safety facility. This fund will ensure transparency and appropriate use of the funds collected for the purpose of public safety, according to the budget proposal.
“Fiscal year 2020/2021 will be remembered for the global COVID‐19 pandemic that has impacted virtually every aspect of our lives." Brown and Walsh stated. "The way we work, the way we play, shop, and even eat have changed in ways not fully realized. As we move through these difficult and uncertain times this budget reflects a lens of cautious optimism."
Growth factor
Brown and Walsh said while the city continues to see healthy growth but that growth has increased demands for public services.
“This growth is an opportunity to meet the needs of our growing community and build critical infrastructure and capital projects such as the public safety facility, industrial business park, much needed park improvements, riverfront development, and transportation improvements along with other important projects to advance the city towards a sustainable future,” Brown and Walsh said.
The proposed budget is constructed upon a platform of sustainability, according to Brown and Walsh, and is one part of a longer five‐year projection to maintain fund balances and keep the city in a strong fiscal condition. Revenue projections are estimated lower than anticipated and expenditures more than anticipated. The two stated that such a strategy has served the city well and hopefully will continue to as St. Helens works through the impacts of the pandemic.
“Fiscal year 2021/2022 will be a period of growth, resiliency and continued strategic planning aimed at meeting the needs of our growing community through a pandemic,” Brown and Walsh said. “We will begin to see many of the City’s long term planning efforts coming to life. Advancements on the riverfront, the City’s industrial business park, and a much‐needed public safety facility will all begin to take form. This is indeed an exciting time to be a part of the St. Helens community.”
Next steps
The St. Helens Budget Committee consists of five city councilors and five members of the community. The committee holds its second public meeting at 6 p.m. April 27. The meeting will be held electronically by Zoom. For more information, contact the City of St. Helens at 503-397-6272.
Brown said its anticipated that the committee will formalize its recommendations and send them to the city council for the budget review and adoption in June.
Read the full proposal budget presentation attached.
