You can't physically be at the next public St. Helens City Council meetings because of the City's State of Emergency and the Governor's Stay Home Order, but you can attend electronically.
The St. Helens City Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 8. According to a release from the City, the meeting is a continuation of the Goal Setting Retreat held by the city council February 26 and March 11.
The meeting will be held ELECTRONICALLY via Zoom. The public is welcome to attend and observe, however, no public comments will be taken.
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 368 172 755
One tap mobile +16699006833,,368172755#
Dial by your location +1 669 900 6833
For more information, call 503-366-8217. Follow the St. Helens City Council here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
