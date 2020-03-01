The St. Helens City Council is set to review a resolution adopting a collective bargaining agreement with the St. Helens Police Association during its regular public session Wednesday, March 4.
St. Helens City Council Agenda
1. 1:00 P.M. – Call Work Session to Order
2. 3. Visitor Comments - Limited to five (5) minutes per speaker
Discussion Topics
a. Semi-Annual Report from Chamber of Commerce – Chrissy Marquardt
b. Habitat for Humanity Donation Request for Housing Public Forums – Jennifer Anderson c. City Planner Report - Jacob
d. Update on FY 2020-2021 Budget Planning
e. Update on Citizens Day in the Park Planning
4. Department Reports
5. Council Reports
6. Other Business
7. Adjourn
Executive Session
Following the conclusion of the Council Work Session, an Executive Session is scheduled to take place to discuss:
• Real Property Transactions, under ORS 192.660(2)(e); and
• Consult with Counsel/Potential Litigation, under ORS 192.660(2)(h).
Representatives of the news media, staff and other persons as approved, shall be allowed to attend the Executive Session. All other members of the audience are asked to leave the Council Chambers.
FOR YOUR INFORMATION
Upcoming Dates to Remember:
• March 2, 7 p.m., Youth Council, Recreation Center
• March 4, 1 p.m., Council Work Session, Council Chambers
• March 4, 7 p.m., Council Regular Session, Council Chambers
• March 9, 4 p.m., Parks & Trails Commission, Council Chambers
• March 9, 7:15 p.m., Library Board, Columbia Center Auditorium
• March 10, 7 p.m., Planning Commission, Council Chambers
Future Public Hearing(s)/Forum(s):
• PH: April 15, 6:30 p.m., Development Code Amendments (Floodplain Regulations & Accessory Structures)
Night Session
1. 7 P.M. - CALL REGULAR SESSION TO ORDER
2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
3. VISITOR COMMENTS – Limited to five (5) minutes per speaker
4. ORDINANCES – Final Reading
A. Ordinance No. 3249: An Ordinance to Annex and Designate the Zone of Certain Property
at 58865 Firlok Park Street
5. ORDINANCES – First Reading
A. Ordinance No. 3250: An Ordinance Adding a Historic Resource (Building) to the
Designated Landmarks Register and Amending St. Helens Municipal Code Section 19.20.030
B. Ordinance No. 3251: An Ordinance to Annex and Designate the Zone of Certain Property
Located at the End of Windy Ridge Drive, Also Described as Parcel 2 of Partition Plat No. 2002-13
6. RESOLUTIONS
A. Resolution No. 1875: A Resolution of the Common Council of the City of St. Helens Adopting a Collective Bargaining Agreement with the St. Helens Police Association
7. APPROVE AND/OR AUTHORIZE FOR SIGNATURE
A. Extension of Contract with Hasa, Inc. for Sodium Hypochlorite at the WWTP B. ContractPayments
8. APPOINTMENTS TO CITY BOARDS & COMMISSIONS
9. CONSENT AGENDA FOR APPROVAL
A. Council Work Session, Public Hearing, Regular Session, and Special Session minutes dated
January 15, February 5, and February 12, 2020
B. Ratification of License Agreement with Special Entertainment Events, Inc. for Luminight
Lantern Festival
C. Declare Surplus Property – Public Works
D. Declare Surplus Property – City Hall
E. OLCCLicenses
F. AccountsPayableBillLists
10. MAYOR SCHOLL REPORTS
11. COUNCIL MEMBER REPORTS
12. DEPARTMENT REPORTS
13. OTHER BUSINESS
14. ADJOURN
