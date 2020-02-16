City of St. Helens City Council Agenda Wednesday Feb. 19
The meetings will be held in the St. Helens Council Chambers at City Hall, 265 Strand Street, St. Helens
1. 1 p.m .– Call Work Session to Order
2. 3. Visitor Comments - Limited to five (5) minutes per speaker Discussion Topics
a. Presentation by Tokola Properties on Proposed Riverfront Development – Dwight Unti
b. Annual Report from City Auditor - Pauly, Rogers & Co., PC
c. Semi-Annual Report from Municipal Judge Amy Lindgren
d. Semi-Annual Report from City Prosecutor Sam Erskine
e. Update on Recreation Programming – Shanna & Matt f. Police Station Study Update - Matt
g. Update on Citizens Day in the Park Plans
4. Department Reports
5. Council Reports
6. Other Business
7. Adjourn
Executive Session
Following the conclusion of the Council Work Session an Executive Session is scheduled to take place to discuss:
- Labor Negotiations, under ORS 192.660(2)(d);
- Real Property Transactions, under ORS 192.660(2)(e); and
- Consult with Counsel/Potential Litigation, under ORS 192.660(2)(h).
Representatives of the news media, staff and other persons as approved, shall be allowed to attend the Executive Session. All other members of the audience are asked to leave the Council Chambers.
1. 7 p.m. - CALL REGULAR SESSION TO ORDER
2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
3. VISITOR COMMENTS – Limited to five (5) minutes per speaker
4. DELIBERATIONS – Annexation of Approximate 0.93 Acre Site at North End of Windy Ridge Road (Cinnera)
5. ORDINANCES – Final Reading
A. Ordinance No. 3248: An Ordinance to Amend the City of St. Helens Comprehensive Plan Map for Certain Property from the Suburban Residential (SR) Designation to the General Commercial (GC) Designation and the Zoning District Map from the Moderate Residential (R7) Zone to the General Commercial (GC) Zone [SE Corner of Matzen and Brayden Streets Intersection]
6. ORDINANCES – First Reading
A. Ordinance No. 3249: An Ordinance to Annex and Designate the Zone of Certain Property at 58865 Firlok Park Street
7. AWARD BID/CONTRACT
A. Award Contract for N. 7th, N. 9th, and N. 11th Streets Waterline Improvement Project to C & M Excavation and Utilities, LLC in the amount of $337,104
B. Award Purchase of Bobcat 5600T Utility Work Machine to Bobcat of Portland in the amount of $63,733.58
8. APPROVE AND/OR AUTHORIZE FOR SIGNATURE
A. Agreement with David Evans and Associates,Inc. for Columbia Blvd. Sidewalk and Safety Improvements Preliminary and Final Engineering
B. Agreement with SEE Global for Lumi Night Lantern Festival
C. Contract Payments
9. APPOINTMENTS TO CITY BOARDS and COMMISSIONS
10. CONSENT AGENDA FOR ACCEPTANCE
A. Parks and Trails Commission Minutes dated January 13,2020
B. Planning Commission Minutes dated January14,2020
The St. Helens City Council Chambers is handicapped accessible. If you wish to participate or attend the meeting and need special accommodation, please contact City Hall at 503-397-6272 in advance of the meeting.
Be a part of the vision. Get involved with your City. Volunteer for a City of St. Helens Board or Commission! For more information or for an application, stop by City Hall or call 503-366-8217.
City Council Members
Mayor Rick Scholl Council President Doug Morten Councilor Keith Locke Councilor Ginny Carlson Councilor Stephen R. Topaz
11. CONSENT AGENDA FOR APPROVAL
A. DeclareSurplusProperty–PublicWorks
B. OLCC Licenses
C. Amended Public Works Director Job Description
D. Amended Police Support Specialist Job Description
E. Stormwater Master Plan Update RFP
F. Sanitary Sewer Master Plan Update RFP
G. Accounts Payable Bill Lists
12. MAYOR SCHOLL REPORTS
13. COUNCIL MEMBER REPORTS
14. DEPARTMENT REPORTS
15. OTHER BUSINESS
16. ADJOURN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.