Following discussion of budget cuts, the City of St. Helens Budget Committee is now recommending not to reduce funding for the St. Helens Public Library (SHPL).
“I don’t think it’s a done deal yet,” said Lynne Pettit, President of Friends of the St. Helens Public Library. “(But) we’re very hopeful.”
The City of St. Helens Budget Committee approved the budget during the Thursday, May 12 public meeting, which included funding the youth librarian position, St. Helens Communication Officer Crystal King told The Chronicle.
“During the meeting, the committee voted to meet again to explore funding options and fees to address budget items, including the youth librarian position, capital improvements, utility rates, and the public safety facility. This meeting, or meetings, will likely begin after July 1,” King said.
The original $87.5 million spending proposal presented by St. Helens City Administrator John Walsh to the city budget committee included a proposal to cut the youth library position.
Critics of the proposal were quick to point out the difference in proposed cuts between departments and how beneficial they believe a youth librarian is to the community.
“The (youth librarian) position provides outreach, storytime, children’s Makerspace classes, programming classes, nature walks, literacy services, summer reading programs, collection development, and so much more,” Katelynn Leonard wrote in an opinion letter to The Chronicle.
The St. Helens City Council is expected to make final budgeting decisions and adopt the budget in June, following the budget committee recommendations and approval.
Public library or public safety?
In an earlier published interview with The Chronicle, Walsh said the St. Helens City Council members were “very vocal” in their desire and need to hire as many public safety officers and police officers as the city can while maintaining fiscal reserves.
“We came to the conclusion that hiring any new officer was going to have an impact on the budget, including overtime, and they wanted two,” he said. “So, we looked at the city positions that were vacant, one in parks and one in the library and we proposed not to fill those positions, just to get the discussion going.”
The two positions include a parks maintenance position and the Library’s youth librarian position.
“That has caused a lot of attention,” Walsh said. “I am a big fan of the library and the youth library and what the programs do for the community. I am hopeful that working through the budget committee, we’ll be able to restore that position and still maintain the city’s long-term financial health.”
Community response
In a social media post, parent and St. Helens Library Board member Jessica Sturdivant described her shock following the news that the St. Helens City Budget Committee was considering cutting the SHPL youth library director position.
“Over the years, my children have benefitted from the many offerings of the St. Helens Public Library,” she wrote.
“During the days of being stuck at home in 2020, we looked forward to Youth Librarian Gretchen Kolderup’s videos on Facebook. We enjoyed the Take-and-Make program, rushing to pick up the kits on a weekly basis. The Summer and Winter Reading Programs have (also) been a highlight for my children.”
“We were absolutely stunned to learn that the St. Helens Budget Committee seeks to eliminate the Youth Librarian position. We have been eager to meet the new Youth Librarian so that my children can begin to build a strong, nurturing relationship with this individual, just as they had forged with Gretchen.”
Sturdivant ended her post requesting that the budget committee rescind their proposal.
“Our Youth Librarian has put the St. Helens Public Library on the map. To take away this position would be devastating to the children, parents, caregivers, and educators in our community,” she concluded.
The Chronicle conducted a poll on May 4, asking readers whether St. Helens city administrators should preserve current funding at the St. Helens Public Library.
82.7% of respondents said yes. 17.3% said no.
A community pillar
During the city budget meeting, 14 people delivered public testimony regarding the proposal to cut funding for the library.
“(The meeting) demonstrated the commitment of residents, including city council and the budget committee, to the use and overall livability of the city of St. Helens,” said Brenda Herren-Kenaga, interim library director at the St. Helens Public Library.
According to Herren-Kenaga, the St. Helens Public Library offers more to the community than just books.
“We’re a theme park of discovery,” she said.
Funding for the youth librarian position totals $115,000 a year, which assumes a Step 3 salary with full family benefits, according to King.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.