The City of St. Helens has released a preliminary report as it studies potential redevelopment of its waterfront property along the Columbia River and Multnomah Channel.
The Phase 1 Site Characterization Report for the Central Waterfront Property provides a foundation for continued investigation into the safety, environmental soundness, and economic viability of redevelopment.
The Central Waterfront Property consists of the City’s 50-acre wastewater treatment facility and lagoon. The centrally located lagoon discourages development at the waterfront and occupies space that could be used for amenities to support job creation and recreation that would benefit the St. Helens community.
Building on the site is possible but requires filling the lagoon and potentially relocating the wastewater treatment facilities. In 2019, the City began investigating the property in greater detail to assess whether the site could be redeveloped for public benefit in a safe and environmentally sound manner. The City is committed to a thoughtful and thorough process, and the Phase I Report represents an early step in evaluating the site.
Phase I reports are a standard and necessary piece of redevelopment projects, and the City of St. Helens is following the normal process.
“Though this is a very technical document, we are sharing it with our community as part of our continued dedication to communication and transparency around waterfront redevelopment and the City’s work in general,” City Administrator John Walsh said. “We’ll continue to share and solicit feedback as we determine whether to move forward with any project.”
The City shares the vision of the St. Helens community to create a vibrant, mixed-use riverfront that reconnects the city to the Columbia River. The City is committed to thoroughly researching all aspects of repurposing the wastewater treatment lagoon, including engaging with experts, regulators, and neighbors.
“Over the last few years, we’ve heard from folks in the community who felt we were farther along with the waterfront than we are,” said Mayor Rick Scholl. “We’re making progress but want to make sure everyone understands that this report is a very early step that helps us understand the site better. We have not made any decisions on filling the lagoon or on fill material if the City and community do decide to move forward with a project.”
About the Phase I Site Characterization Report
The Phase I Report describes the property and the surrounding vicinity, including natural and historical resources; water resources and rights; property ownership; climate; geology; and hydrogeology. It provides details about the property to inform the City, the St. Helens community, and state partners as options for redevelopment are considered.
The City appreciates the community’s continued interest and involvement in the Central Waterfront Redevelopment project. Through years of public engagement, communications, and surveys, the City knows that this is a project of high interest in the community.
Stay Involved
The City encourages the community to remain involved in this project. More information is available at www.sthelensoregon.gov/administration/page/central-waterfront-redevelopment. Community members can also call 503-397-6272 to speak with City staff.
The St. Helens City Council meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall. These meetings are regular opportunities to hear the latest on City projects and initiatives and provide public comment. Please note that due to COVID-19, City Council meetings are currently being held electronically via Zoom.
For further information regarding the Central Waterfront Phase I Report, contact Government Affairs and Project Support Specialist Rachael Barry at rbarry@ci.st-helens.or.us.
