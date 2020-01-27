The City of St. Helens is asking for community feedback.
The City recently released a community survey to gather information about how community members feel that their local government is doing and how it can better serve the St. Helens community. The results of the survey will help align City priorities and shape the future of St. Helens.
Survey questions cover a variety of topics, including community satisfaction with public safety, library resources, public works infrastructure, parks and trails, the recreation program, and City leadership.
To take the survey, visit the City’s website at www.ci.st-helens.or.us or go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/5M7LFPJ. Hard copies are available by contacting St. Helens Government Affairs and Project Support Specialist Rachael Barry at 503-366-8214 or rbarry@ci.st-helens.or.us.
The survey will remain open until February 29.
The City is offering people who complete the survey a chance to win $100 off their City of St. Helens utility bill. Winners will be selected at random. City employees, volunteers, and relatives are not eligible to win this prize.
For more information, contact St Helens Communications Officer Crystal Farnsworth King at, crystalf@ci.st- helens.or.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.