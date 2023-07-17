Merkley Townhall

Senator Jeff Merkley addresses attendees of his 539th Town Hall meeting. 

 Will Lohre / Country Media, Inc.

Sen. Jeff Merkley held a Town Hall at Lewis and Clark Elementary School in St. Helens to connect with Columbia County residents to take their questions and hear their concerns. 

Merkley opened the meeting by inviting people to express their feelings and ask questions but requested that attendees listen to opposing perspectives and be civil during the discourse. The event was held Saturday, July 15.  

Merkley holds Town Halls in every county in Oregon, and the event at Lewis and Clark Elementary was his 539th town hall. Merkley said that the benefit of the town halls is to better understand the issues different communities in the state face. 

