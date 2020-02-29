If you are heading to the Oregon beaches this weekend, you have the opportunity to do a little digging.
The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) have opened razor clam harvesting on the Central Oregon Coast.
Recreational and commercial razor clam harvesting is open from the Columbia River to the north jetty of the Siuslaw River in Florence. Recent samples taken from the area indicate the marine biotoxin domoic acid has dropped below the closure limit.
Recreational and commercial razor clamming remains closed from the south jetty of the Siuslaw River in Florence to the California border for elevated levels of domoic acid toxin.
Bay clams, crab and mussel harvesting are open along the entire Oregon coastline. Contact ODFW for recreational license requirements, permits, limits and rules.
For more information call ODA's shellfish safety information hotline at (800) 448-2474 or visit the ODA Recreational Shellfish Biotoxin Closures webpage.
