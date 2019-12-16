On Dec. 4, the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association held its annual awards banquet at the Riverhouse Conference Center in Bend, Oregon. This banquet takes place to recognize individuals throughout the state for outstanding achievements within the past year. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office had three representatives who were privileged to receive awards.
The highlight of the evening was Sheriff Tim Svenson receiving Sheriff of the Year for 2019. The award, which signifies exemplary service above and beyond, recognizes Sheriff Svenson’s participation and contributions toward OSSA’s objectives and efforts in 2019. Sheriff Svenson, who is only the fourth Yamhill County Sheriff to receive this award since its inception in 1971, was presented his award with the following passage:
Sheriff Svenson recognizes the vital role OSSA plays in the State of Oregon and has stepped up to serve in several areas. Along with serving as the OSSA Executive Board Secretary, Sheriff Svenson is an active member of several regional, state, and national groups related to public safety, including DPSST’s Telecommunications Policy Committee, Juvenile Issues Policy Workgroup, Opioid Task Force, and the Oregon APCO/NENA Plain Language Workgroup. In addition, he serves on the Jail Command Council and as OJS lead inspector liaison. Sheriff Svenson is also involved in OSSA’s Awards Committee, LE Responsible Technology Workgroup, and Budget Committee. Sheriff Svenson is always volunteering to assist wherever he can for the OSSA. Sheriff Svenson also directly assisted on the weeklong OSSA Command College, providing exceptional leadership and guidance to our current and future leaders.
Sheriff Svenson is, at the Federal and as OSSA’s direct representative, a member of the Medicaid Task Force on addressing inmate health care and recidivism. He is instrumental on the committee to reduce recidivism through continuity of healthcare services for pretrial inmates. Sheriff Svenson is working on the 2020 State Health Improvement Plan as an active committee member on the access to equitable preventive health care priority area. Sheriff Svenson’s work in this area is instrumental in changing how we address inmate wellbeing and prevent recidivism.
Svenson was born and raised in Clatskanie. While a senior at Clatskanie High School, he became a police cadet with the Clatskanie Police Department, according to his parents John and Lynne Svenson. Following his graduation in 1996, Svenson attended Western Oregon University, and upon graduating in 2000, his career began with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. Svenson was elected to Sheriff of Yamhill County in 2014 and is now completing the first year of his second term.
