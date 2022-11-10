Oregon will receive $1,116,626 in federal grants to improve air quality monitoring in communities with environmental and health outcome disparities stemming from pollution.

The awards from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will support projects by Verde in Portland’s Cully neighborhood, the Confederated Tribes of Coos Lower Umpqua & Siuslaw Indians, and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality’s work to monitor and use collected air quality data to inform actions for improving local air quality across the state.

Award recipients and amounts headed to Oregon:

Air Quality Funding
