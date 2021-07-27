Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has signed into law a comprehensive clean energy bill package that includes House Bill 2021, the 100% Clean Energy bill, which sets the most aggressive timeline in the country for moving to 100% clean electricity sources by 2040.
House Bill 2021, House Bill 2165, House Bill 2475, and House Bill 3141 address the climate crisis head on by accelerating the clean energy transition in Oregon and centering the needs of Oregon’s most vulnerable communities.
“With these policies, we will create jobs in a 21st Century, clean energy economy," Brown said. “We will reduce carbon emissions. And, we will make sure the economic, environmental, and health benefits of our clean energy economy reach all Oregonians, especially those who have been disproportionately impacted by climate change and pollution."
Brown said the legislation shows that Oregon is leading the way.
"I’m so proud that we have taken steps forward to address climate change and build a more sustainable Oregon," Brown said. "All the while, growing our economy and creating green jobs. I want to thank the legislative leaders, advocacy groups, community groups, utilities, renewable energy developers, and other businesses who worked tirelessly to see these bills become law.”
Collectively, these bills will reduce emissions, expand clean energy access, enhance energy efficiency programs, and create good paying clean technology jobs in Oregon, according to a statement from Brown's office.
"This comprehensive legislative package helps ensure that Oregon achieves its greenhouse gas reduction goals while protecting electricity customers," the statement reads.
