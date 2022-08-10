Removing abandoned and derelict vessels from Oregon’s waterways will be a focus in coming months, according to state officials, who addressed the issue during the Aug. 9 meeting of the State Land Board.

Abandoned

The Columbia County Sheriff's Marine Patrol team reports abandoned vessels are a continuing hazard along the Columbia River.

Abandoned vessels along the Columbia River present a myriad of safety concerns including water, navigational, and environmental hazards, according to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Shaun McQuiddy.

McQuiddy said that vessel-abandonment cases have tested officer capabilities on a state level.

