The Oregon Supreme Court has issued a ruling concerning climate change. See the ruling attached.
Gov. Brown issued the following statement following the court ruling.
Governor Kate Brown issued the following statement today, after the Oregon Supreme Court issued its decision in the Chernaik v. Brown case:
“As I have said throughout this legal process, I agree with the plaintiffs, and other young people across Oregon and the world, when they say there is an urgent need for climate action.
“The unprecedented wildfires that raged across the West this year should have been a wake-up call for everyone: we need to be taking impactful steps immediately to address climate change. That’s why I took executive action in the spring to reduce Oregon’s carbon emissions, after Republican legislators walked out two years in a row to block climate action legislation. At every turn, the industries that are dependent on polluting the climate have tried to delay action—placing the health and economic burdens of climate change onto Oregon’s youth.
“To all of Oregon’s young people: If you’re frustrated by the speed at which your government is addressing the most urgent crisis of this generation and the next, know that I am too. There is a place where Oregonians can make their voices heard––the ballot box. If you care about climate change, if you care about the future of this planet, if you want future generations to have clean air and clean water, then please, vote.”
