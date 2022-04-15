Work on St. Helens' historic downtown Columbia Theatre is nearing the finish line.
In May 2019, Columbia Theatre announced the theatre had received a $200,000 Main Street Grant awarded by Shedco and Oregon Main Street as part of a statewide initiative to encourage downtown economic revitalization.
Yesterday, the theatre operator issued a status update, thanking the many people involved in supporting the years-long project.
"I truly believe this generation has saved the Historic Columbia Theatre for the next generation," the post reads. "Thank you to all of you for your important part in this."
The renovations, either completed or still in progress, include double walls, new sound walls, a brighter screen, projector, sound processor, server, and marquee. More aesthetic enhancements to the structure include new seating, lighting, paint, carpet, ADA section, and remodeled bathrooms.
Columbia Theatre is located at 212 South 1st Street in St. Helens, Or.
Concession items are available for drive-up purchase Fridays and Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 to 7 p.m.
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 rated PG is now playing at Columbia Theatre. For showtimes and ticket information, see thecolumbiatheatre.com.
